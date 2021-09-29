Despite his claims, a pundit claims that Prince Harry is not afraid of camera flashes.

Lady Colin Campbell, a royal biographer, has accused Prince Harry of “exploiting” his mother Princess Diana’s death.

While answering fan inquiries, Campbell made some startling assertions regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In a new Q&A video posted to her YouTube channel, the pundit responded to one netizen who stated that, despite being known to be a “nervous mess with photo flashes,” Prince Harry was unaffected by paparazzi shooting images of him and Markle in the United States.

The inquiry was in response to Prince Harry’s recent admission that every camera flash brings him “right back” to Princess Diana’s death in a Paris automobile crash in 1997 while being pursued by photographers.

Campbell claimed, “Talk about shamelessly utilizing and using the death of your sad mother.” “It was a ruse to gain sympathy.”

Prince Harry, according to Campbell, a Jamaican socialite who has written multiple books about the British royal family, including “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story” and “Diana in Private,” is “not scared of flashes at all.”

“Harry warms to a photographer’s lens in the same way Meghan warms to a monetary invitation. She insisted, “They both have an activistic devotion of the camera, and she of money as well.”

“Don’t be deceived for a second,” Campbell continued. “What Harry stated on that silly, sad emotional claptrap merely illustrates how absolutely unreliable a witness he is to not only his life but also his feelings.”

During a 2019 interview with Tom Bradby for ITV, Prince Harry discussed the emotional toll of living in the spotlight. The duke, who was 12 years old when Princess Diana died, said that his sadness over her death was still a “wound that festers.”

“I think being a member of this family, in this role and work, it takes me right back every time I see a camera, every time I hear a click, every time I see a flash. In that sense, it’s the worst rather than the best memento of her life,” he told Bradby.

During an appearance for “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in February, Prince Harry also said that Britain’s “poison” media caused him and his wife to leave the royal family for the United States.

The duke remarked, “We all know what the British press can be like, and it was hurting my mental health.”

He went on to remark, “This is toxic.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.