Despite his attempts to win back Kim Kardashian, Kanye West still hangs around with Vinetria: Report.

Despite his recent public efforts to reconnect with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West enjoys having model Vinetria around, according to a story.

Since early November, the 44-year-old rapper — who now goes by the moniker Ye — has been linked to the 22-year-old model. As West continues his efforts to win back Kardashian, 41, who filed for divorce in February, an unnamed source close to the Yeezy CEO told E! News that they aren’t “exclusively dating” but are still “hanging out.”

“Despite trying to win Kim back, Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria,” the person claimed. “Kanye enjoys Vinetria’s company and has continued to include her in his circle of friends. She has visited him numerous times in the previous month and has been invited to his social gatherings.” “They’re not dating, but they’re casually hanging out,” the insider continued, adding that “it’s a fantastic distraction for Kanye” right now.

Last month, another source close to West told the magazine that he was “interested” in Vinetria but that they were not “really dating.” According to the insider, West “loves” the company but is not committed to anyone. West met the model through mutual acquaintances in the fashion sector.

According to the first source, West “would do anything” to reclaim Kim, but “deep down, he knows it’s not going to happen.”

The Grammy-winning rapper declared on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” in November that Kardashian was still his wife and that he hadn’t gotten divorce papers.

During his Free Larry Hoover performance in Los Angeles last week, West also dedicated his song “Runaway” to Kardashian. The reality TV star was in attendance with her two oldest children, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, as well as her sister Kendall Jenner.

“I need you to run right back to me, sweetheart,” West added after singing the lyrics, “more especially, Kimberly.”

Kardashian, who has three children with West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, filed paperwork to be proclaimed legally single just hours after the show.

An anonymous source told Page Six, “Kim is making a statement by doubling down on her single status.” “She believes it’s odd that Kanye keeps stating he wants her back while the model is staying at his Malibu mansion.” In court records, Kardashian declared that no amount of counseling or reconciliation efforts will be able to save her marriage to her estranged spouse.

“Irreconcilable differences have existed for a long time. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.