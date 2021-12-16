Despite her divorce with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian considers herself single, happy, and comfortable.

According to a source, Kim Kardashian is content as a single woman and is ready to put her marriage to Kanye “Ye” West behind her.

According to PEOPLE, the reality TV star “simply wants to go forward with the divorce.”

“Her marriage to Kanye West will never work out. She made every effort to make her marriage work. She’s all set to move on “According to the source. “She considers herself to be a single woman. She concentrates on her children and her job. She is thankful for a lot of things in her life.” Kardashian, 41, is “quite happy and comfortable being single,” according to the insider, even though the 44-year-old rapper “still makes promises and appeals for her to accept him back.”

Meanwhile, a source claims Kim Kardashian, who has four children with Kanye, understood the marriage wasn’t going to work long ago and is currently in a good place.

“She’s quite happy and in a good place again, despite the fact that it took a long time to get there. She wants to go out and have fun, and she feels light and free for the first time in a long time “reported by an insider “This will be a massive burden removed from her shoulders. Kanye is someone she would never want to hurt.” Despite the fact that it was Kardashian who wanted to move forward with the divorce, the insider claimed that she still sees herself and Ye as a brand, considering their joint endeavors. “They still have a lot of enterprises intertwined. She respects and values his point of view on issues “adds the insider.

According to PEOPLE, another source said that Kardashian “knows where Kanye’s head is,” but “ignores it.”

“She isn’t astonished that he begs her to return to him in public. She’s only trying to be polite about it “according to the insider

Kardashian, on the other hand, has made it a point to maintain a cordial co-parenting relationship with her four children’s father.

“Co-parenting and ensuring the happiness of her children will always be her top priorities.”

In 2012, Kardashian and West began dating. They married in 2014 and then filed for divorce in February 2021. North, 8, and Chicago, 312 are the couple’s daughters, while Saint, 6, and Psalm, 212 are their sons.