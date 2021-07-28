Despite having four children, ‘Teen Mom’ star Kailyn Lowry explains why she decided to freeze eggs.

Kailyn Lowry has chosen to have her eggs frozen for a specific reason.

On part one of the “Teen Mom 2” reunion on Tuesday, the celebrity mom of four discussed her polycystic ovarian condition issues and hopes to preserve her eggs. She stated that she is doing it to prepare for the possibility of having additional children with her future spouse in the future.

The reality personality was cited by Us Weekly as stating, “I was doing [egg harvesting]first, and I’m glad I started doing it because then I found out I have PCOS.” “I’m not even saying I’d have more [babies]; I just want the option that if I meet the love of my life in five years and we want to start a family, I have healthy eggs.”

Lowry already has four children. Ex-husband Jo Rivera has an 11-year-old son Isaac, ex-husband Javi Marroquin has a 7-year-old son Lincoln, and ex-husband Chris Lopez has 3-year-old Lux and 11-month-old Creed.

In April, the “Teen Mom” star revealed her hormone issue for the first time. It was “overwhelming” on her side, according to the author of “Pride Over Pity.”

“It was difficult for me to accept the diagnosis. The prescription has horrendous side effects, and I’m just trying to figure out the best methods to deal with the symptoms because the diagnosis arrived at the same time as the symptoms,” she explained. “It’s just all fresh and overwhelming,” she says. But we’ll figure out a method to deal with it, and we’ll figure it out.”

Because her children are getting older, Lowry is relishing her independence and having more free time. She stated that she will not be adding to her brood in the near future.

Meanwhile, in November, the reality star spoke up about her dating life. She stated she was open to dating at the moment, but she didn’t want to go out with dads or use dating apps.

“I have four f–king kids!” he exclaims. I don’t have anything in common with any of the men in my life. I’m not going to date someone with children. I’m not going to do it. “Like, I’m not going to do it,” she stated emphatically.

“I feel like just because I’m on TV, I wouldn’t be able to use a dating app.” “I have the impression that people would seek me out,” she added.