Despite Harvey Elliott’s comments on the horrific injury, Pascal Struijk loses his red card appeal.

The Football Association has rejected Leeds United’s petition to have Pascal Struijk’s red card reversed.

During Sunday’s game at Elland Road, Struijk’s challenge resulted in Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott being stretchered off with a dislocated ankle.

Following the tackle, both sets of players were distressed, with Mohamed Salah being one of the first to call attention to the seriousness of the on-field event.

While Reds manager Jurgen Klopp verified Elliott’s injury following his team’s 3-0 triumph, he termed it as a “serious injury.”

Despite this, Leeds decided to challenge the red card shown to Struijk by referee Craig Pawson in the second half of the game, with Elliott commenting on Instagram that he did not believe it was a red card.

Leeds have officially stated that their appeal has been rejected, and Struijk will now serve a three-game suspension as a result of the FA’s review.

The Elland Road club issued a statement saying, “We can announce that our appeal against Pascal Struijk’s red card has been unsuccessful.”

“Pascal will be unavailable for our next three matches against Newcastle United, Fulham (Carabao Cup), and West Ham United.

“At this moment, we will make no additional comment.”

Elliott underwent successful ankle surgery on Tuesday, and club doctor Jim Moxon hinted that the teenager could be back in action before the end of the season.

“During the game, Harvey suffered a fracture dislocation of his left ankle,” Moxon added.

“We were able to decrease the dislocation on the field right away, and Harvey had surgery today to fix the fracture and ligaments that were damaged in the incident,” said the team. As a result of the operation’s success, he may now begin his comeback.

“We won’t put any pressure on him by committing to a certain timeline other than to be able to say with certainty that he will return later in the season completing our rehab program.”