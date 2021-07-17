Despite Harry’s claims, Meghan Markle began working on a Netflix project before Megxit: Report

According to a rumor, Meghan Markle began working on her Netflix project while still working full-time as a royal.

Last year, months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to leave their royal duties and relocate to California, reports surfaced that the couple had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming worth more than $100 million.

While Prince Harry previously stated that their multimillion-dollar arrangements with Netflix and Spotify were “never part of the plan,” Page Six revealed, citing anonymous sources, that Markle began working on her Netflix project with David Furnish while still a senior royal staff member.

According to the story, Furnish and the former “Suits” actress were in talks with Netflix as early as 2018.

According to Page Six, the Netflix project, an animated series titled “Pearl,” was originally just one of a handful of one-off advocacy projects that Markle worked on as a working royal. The duchess has also guest-edited British Vogue’s September 2019 issue and released a charity cookbook to collect funds for the victims of the London Grenfell catastrophe.

When Page Six contacted a representative for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they were unavailable for comment.

Prince Harry stated in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey that they never considered collaborating with companies like Netflix or Spotify until they chose to quit the royal life.

The duke stated that he needed to seize the opportunity for his family because they were financially disadvantaged.

Prince Harry explained, “That was offered by someone else by the point where my family literally cut me off financially and I had to afford protection for us.”

Before a friend mentioned it, Markle noted, they “genuinely hadn’t considered about” signing partnerships with streamers.

Prince Harry remarked, “We hadn’t thought about it.” “As a result, there were a variety of possibilities. And, see, from my standpoint, all I wanted was enough money to pay for security to keep my family safe.’

The Duke of Sussex also stated that the money he inherited from his late mother, Princess Diana, was important in their ability to make the change.

“I have what my mother left me, and we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this without it,” Prince Harry added.

