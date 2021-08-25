Despite feud rumors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘very close’ to William and Kate, according to a royal expert.

After years of being reported to be at odds with each other, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are building a close connection with Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert.

Stewart Pearce, the author of “Diana: The Voice of Change” and the late Princess of Wales’ voice instructor, recently commented on the couple’s relationship, claiming that they have become closer in recent months.

He told Us Weekly on Tuesday, “I know the four are communicating to each other and they’re talking by Zoom [and]FaceTime.” “They have a great deal of affection for one another.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “quite different” from Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to the royal expert, but the four royals respect one other’s peculiarities.

“Their perspective on the world is highly personalized. And what’s surprising is that they all have complete regard for one another, but this lens is unique,” Pearce remarked.

Pearce also revealed his ideas for how their chats may proceed, speculating that the two couples could have “casual” talks in the kitchen while Middleton cooks dinner or Prince William makes cups of tea.

In the 2019 ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” Prince Harry initially intimated that he and his older brother were “on different paths.” He and Markle announced their decision to stand down as senior working royals a few months later.

Tensions between the royal siblings reportedly increased after Prince Harry and Markle went to California, according to sources. However, it appears like Prince Harry and Prince William have begun to mend bridges after reconciling twice this year, the first at Prince Philip’s funeral in April and the second for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue in July.

Pearce previously told Us Weekly that he has always believed Prince William, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, who he has met multiple times, have a close friendship. He was among the guests for the unveiling of the statue of the two dukes in London.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s interactions throughout the ceremony drew mixed reactions, but according to Pearce, they seemed at ease with each other. They “detonated the essence of peace,” he believed.

He added that the brothers' interactions were "so casual, informal, and amusing" at the time that he couldn't believe they ever got into a fight. Pearce, on the other hand, stated that he never thought Prince William and Prince Harry were.