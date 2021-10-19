Despite delays, 12,000 houses will be built in Wirral over the next 15 years.

Over the next 15 years, Wirral will see a massive influx of housing.

Due to reasons such as the Covid-19 epidemic, Wirral Council’s Local Plan, which details how many homes need to be developed in the borough over the next 15 years, has been delayed.

However, Alan Evans, the authority’s director of regeneration, was able to certify that the critical number at the heart of the paper remained at tonight’s Housing Committee meeting.

Mr Evans stated that the goal is still to build 12,000 new houses in the borough over the next 15 years, based on the government’s normal methodology.

All parties pledged before the local elections in May that dwellings would only be built on brownfield property and that the greenbelt would be safeguarded.

Several members questioned officers about various sections of the Wirral Plan 2021-26, a document that outlines the local authority’s primary priorities for the next five years.

The plan’s fundamental goal is to reduce inequality across the borough.

Allan Brame, a Liberal Democrat councillor, asked if the council was on track to meet its goal of starting work on 700 homes and finishing 400 dwellings.

Mr Evans said the council was on track to meet its aim, with Wirral Waters, a project headed by Peel L&P that will offer 13,500 houses on the former Birkenhead docks over the next 25 years and potentially create 20,000 jobs, playing a vital role.

Conservative councillor Ian Lewis requested whether an item on rough sleeping might be brought before each Housing Committee so that councillors could ensure that all available resources were being utilised to address the issue.

This, he claimed, would allow members to keep track of the council’s success in combating rough sleeping.

There looked to be widespread support for the proposal across the council, with Julie McManus, the committee’s chair, expressing her support.

Cllr Tony Smith, a Labour councillor for Upton, requested that the committee investigate the implications of the £20 reduction in Universal Credit.