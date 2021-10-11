Despite dates with Chase Rice, Kristin Cavallari remains single: ‘I’ve Just Been Having Fun.’

Despite rumours linking her to country artist Chase Rice, Kristin Cavallari is not in a relationship.

While answering questions from her Instagram fans on Sunday, the 34-year-old “Very Cavallari” star was open about her relationship status.

Cavallari said, “In a general sense, yes, I have been dating,” but added, “No one serious, though.”

“I’ve just been having a good time.” I’ve never desired a boyfriend. But I’m not dating anyone right now,” the “Laguna Beach” alum was reported as saying by People.

The founder of Uncommon James also promised supporters that if she discovers “someone worth talking about,” she would be “the first to upload a photo” and make an announcement.

Jay Cutler, Cavallari’s ex-husband, filed for divorce from her in April 2020. At the time, she filed her own divorce papers, accusing the former NFL player of “inappropriate marital conduct.” Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, are the couple’s kids, and Saylor, 5, is their daughter. The couple has been married for seven years.

Despite her painful divorce from Cutler, the reality star informed fans that she is open to the thought of marrying again. “I’m really loving being alone right now,” she added, adding that she was in “no rush.” “I’ve been doing the work I needed to do for the past year and a half, and I’m finally getting to the point where I’m potentially ready for a relationship, but not quite,” she continued.

Last month, Cavallari and Rice ignited dating rumors. At the time, an unnamed source told People, “They’ve been seeing each other for a little over a month.” “Through a mutual friend, they were introduced. She was last seen during one of his shows. They’re having a good time.” According to the outlet, the two were also seen getting “extremely amorous and making out” on a date night at Losers Bar and Grill in Nashville, Tennessee, in September.

Meanwhile, Cutler just ended his romance with Jana Kramer, his first since his breakup with Cavallari, according to Us Weekly.

When Cutler and Kramer visited the VIP opening of the Supper Club at the Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville, they wore their PDAs and "behaved like a couple." However, an unnamed insider told the newspaper that he ended his relationship with Cavallari because he failed to make her "jealous." "[Cutler] brought Jana to the most public spots for their dates, knowing they would be photographed together and gain attention from being out in Nashville, however.