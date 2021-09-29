Despite covid’s “wreaking havoc,” five Merseyside businesswomen are doing incredible things.

At the prestigious 10th anniversary Enterprise Vision Awards, five Merseyside businesswomen received top honors.

The Empress Ballroom at Blackpool Winter Gardens hosted over 650 people for the awards ceremony honoring exceptional female business in the North West.

The presentation on September 24 was hosted by Channel 4 extreme cake maker Rosie Dummer, and five of the 19 awards were given to entrepreneurs from Liverpool and the Wirral.

On the night, women from various walks of life were represented, from real estate to health care to pet care.

Dr Natalie Kenny, Elissa Corrigan, Debbie Rogers, Victoria Corcoran, and Rebecca McCann, all from Liverpool, and Rebecca McCann, from Heswall, have won an Enterprise Vision Award.

To win the business woman, new business, charity, customer service, and retail categories, the victors battled “intense competition” from their peers.

Andrea Pankiw of the Phoenix Foundation was highly commended in the charity category, which was a “close finish.”

“In a period like no other, it was exhilarating to see over 1,150 nominations and 640 entrants from the region,” said Coral Horn, founder of the awards and the networking club Pink Link.

“The epidemic did havoc on the business world for women, but these ladies are just amazing and completely deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments.”

The EVAS, which was sponsored by NatWest, raised more over £9,000 for charity.

Ms Rogers, the winner of the charity category, launched Sean’s Place after her brother committed suicide in 2019. The organization offers free mental health and wellbeing seminars, as well as practical support and counseling and a secure space for men to develop their confidence and self-esteem while eliminating social isolation.

Dr. Natalie Kenny of the BioGrad Group was named businesswoman of the year for her “pioneering” work in laboratory-based learning, diagnostics, and, most recently, Covid-19 testing.

Elissa Corrigan took home the New Business Award. Elle Sera, a female empowerment supplement, is now available in Selfridges, less than ten months after its inception.

Ms Corcoran’s company, Pets Country Manor, got the customer service award, while Ms McCann’s hair styling company, ProBlo Group, won the retail award.