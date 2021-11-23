Despite being paid less than co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence is content.

Despite having top billing, Jennifer Lawrence, who co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay’s upcoming disaster comedy “Don’t Look Up,” was reportedly paid $5 million less than her male co-star.

Lawrence was paid $25 million for the film, while DiCaprio was paid $30 million, but the actor is allegedly cool with the wage disparity, according to an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Look, Leo makes more money at the box office than I do. I’m incredibly fortunate and pleased with my arrangement “she stated “In other cases, though, I’ve noticed — and I’m sure other women in the field have noticed as well — that asking about equal pay is exceedingly unpleasant. If you raise an issue that appears to be unequal, you’ll be told it’s not a gender issue, but they won’t say what it is.” According to IMDb, the film is about two low-level astronomers — Lawrence plays Kate Dibiasky and DiCaprio plays Dr. Randall Mindy — who must go on a massive media tour to warn mankind of an oncoming comet that will destroy the planet Earth.

According to Screen Rant, McKay apparently wrote Kate’s character expressly for Lawrence, which is why it’s strange that she wasn’t paid as much as her co-star.

Lawrence requested that her name appear on top of the call sheet, despite not having the highest compensation in the film. In the credits, her name comes before DiCaprio’s, and it stays there until his name appears.

The 31-year-old added of the billing, “Leo was extremely polite about it.” “I believe we had something called a Laverne & Shirley, which is a billing system they devised in which equal billing is given to both men and women. But I believe somewhere along the way, I kicked the stone a little harder, as if to say, ‘What if it wasn’t equal?'” “Don’t Look Up” will be released in theaters on December 10 and will be available on Netflix on December 24.