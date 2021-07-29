Despite a restraining order, Tory Lanez was seen near Megan The Stallion at a music festival: Report

Despite a restraining order against him, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were observed near each other at a music event, according to a report.

When DaBaby played at the Rolling Loud music event on Sunday night, he had Lanez as a surprise guest. Despite Megan’s restraining order against him, Lanez was seen backstage with her at the same time, according to various reports.

Despite the sighting, the “Say It” singer’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, informed the outlet on Wednesday that her client, Daystar Peterson, did not break the provisions of the order.

Mr. Peterson went out of his way to ensure that he did not meet paths with Ms. Peete or otherwise breach the provisions of the protection order, despite the fact that they both played at the same music festival,” Holley added.

Megan’s request for a restraining order against Lanez was approved by the court in October 2020, three months after he allegedly shot her. The protective order forbids the rapper of “Broke In A Minute” from commenting on the incident or approaching Megan. He must maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from the Grammy winner.

According to Page Six, the Miami Police Department and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office were notified of Megan’s suspected breach of her protection order. Lanez’s unannounced entrance at DaBaby’s performance came after he and Megan had a violent Twitter exchange when the “BOP” rapper retweeted a joke supporting Lanez, according to the site.

Megan unfollowed DaBaby on Instagram the following week, claiming their relationship had deteriorated. DaBaby may have brought Larez to the festival to spite Megan, according to the internet.

“Meg has a protective order against Tory Lanez, which states that he must stay 100 yards away from her. Tory Lanez was not booked as a paid performer at Rolling Loud. He didn’t have his own set because he wasn’t “working.” DaBaby brought him on stage to annoy Meg, according to one netizen.

“I was present at the time. He brought Tory out while playing a Meg thee stallion song to spite Meg, and when Tory exited the stage, he played another Meg thee stallion song,” another stated.

Others, meanwhile, backed Lanez and DaBaby. Megan should have departed after her set when it was DaBaby’s turn to perform, in their opinion. DaBaby wanted to show that he wasn’t picking sides between Megan and Lanez, according to one theory.

