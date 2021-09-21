Despite a cliffhanger ending, Netflix cancels ‘Hit & Run’ after one season.

“Hit & Run” will not be renewed for a second season after Netflix decided to cancel the global espionage thriller despite its cliffhanger finale in its first season.

According to Deadline, the streaming behemoth has decided not to renew the series co-created, executive produced, and starring Lior Raz of “Fauda.”

The show debuted in early August on the platform after being delayed due to COVID-19-related business shutdowns, with sources informing the entertainment news outlet that “Hit & Run” took three years to make.

When it originally premiered on Netflix, the nine-episode first season made the top ten list. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it also managed to stay in Nielsen’s top 10 original streaming series for three weeks after its release.

The show was also well received by reviewers and audiences, with official reviews and audience responses averaging over 70%. Netflix, on the other hand, had high expectations for the drama due to its high production costs.

Because it was a big-budget partnership with Raz and co-creator Avi Issacharoff, showrunners Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin told THR that Netflix expected the series to be a huge smash.

“They want it to be a global smash, not just a hit in Israel or the United States. “In terms of cost, one episode of our program is the equal of two entire seasons of ‘Fauda,’” the showrunners remarked.

While waiting for the renewal, Prestwich and Yorkin acknowledged to the source that they decided to create an open-ended sequence in the conclusion in the hopes that it will be taken up for Season 2.

In interviews, the showrunners stated that they had planned for the show, which was shot in New York and Israel, to run for at least two or three seasons, but that is no longer the case.

“Hit & Run” follows Segev, played by Raz, as he investigates the death of his wife Danielle (Kaelen Ohm) in a hit-and-run accident in Tel Aviv. He is brought to the United States in search of his wife’s killers, where he discovers some unsettling realities about his wife and the secrets she withheld from him on purpose.