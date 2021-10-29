Despite a $29 million offer, Will Ferrell turned down a sequel to ‘Elf.’

Will Ferrell was given a large sum of money to do a sequel to “Elf,” but he declined for a reason.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday, the 54-year-old Hollywood actor discussed the offer he received to star in a sequel to the classic holiday film. He claimed he turned down a $29 million payoff because he didn’t like the sequel’s story.

Ferrell revealed in the interview that he had reservations about the public’s reaction to the 2003 feel-good Christmas comedy as he was filming it. He was surprised to learn that the low-budget PG film was enjoyed by even “frat lads.”

The film “Elf” earned largely positive reviews from critics as well. The picture went on to gross $220 million at the box office, exceeding Ferrell’s predictions.

The original film’s popularity encouraged the producers to try to cash in on the buzz and prepare a sequel. The “Saturday Night Live” alum was pitched a sequel, which he accepted. Despite purportedly being promised a $29 million salary, he turned down the project.

Ferrell claims that after reading the script, he chose to reject the offer. Due to the rehashed idea, the individuals behind it sought to come up with something comparable to a do-over, he said.

“I would have had to advertise the film from a genuine standpoint, which would have been, ‘Oh no, it’s not good.'” I couldn’t say no to that kind of money.’ ‘Can I actually speak those words?’ I wondered. “I don’t think I can, so I guess I won’t be able to make the film,” he explained.

The first film followed Ferrell’s character Buddy, who was inadvertently transported to the North Pole as a baby and nurtured to adulthood by Papa Elf (Bob Newhart). Buddy chose to go for his biological father in New York after failing to fit in with Santa’s elves.

Ferrell felt the film “might be the last” for him when he portrayed an adult character with juvenile behavior and donned brightly colored tights and an elf suit. Surprisingly, according to Us Weekly, it really helped cement his image as a box office triumph early on.

While Ferrell stated that he declined the movie due to the writing, his co-star James Caan, who played his on-screen father Walter Hobbs in the first film, had a different opinion.