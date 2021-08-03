Despite 12 COVID-19 cases on set, ‘The Masked Singer’ continues to film.

Despite 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on set, taping schedules for Fox’s upcoming season of “The Masked Singer” have not been interrupted.

In a statement cited by Variety, Fox Entertainment said, “The safety of the entire cast and crew has been and will continue to be our number one priority.” “We cooperate closely with municipal and state governments, as well as labor unions, to create the safest possible environment.”

According to the report, the 12 COVID-19 positive cases were validated by the Los Angeles County Public Health website as coming from Red Studios Hollywood, where the sixth season of “The Masked Singer” is now being filmed and will premiere in the fall.

According to the research, the 12 coronavirus infections were caused by a combination of community and workplace exposure.

The new season of “The Masked Singer” began filming in late June and will wrap on August 11.

This is the first season since the epidemic began that viewers will return to the set.

According to Variety, Fox Entertainment will begin enforcing harsher audience guidelines, such as requesting proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test before visiting the set. The audience will be reduced in size, and minors under the age of 12 will not be permitted.

The outbreak of cases on the set of “The Masked Singer” follows infections at entertainment industry sites around Los Angeles County as a result of the Delta variant’s surge.

Six employees of the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plan offices in Studio City were among those affected. Four other individuals from the NBCUniversal post-production facility on the Universal lot, as well as three from Endemol Shine North America’s North Hollywood offices, were also affected.

While “The Masked Singer” continues to film, other shows have lately halted production owing to COVID-19 incidents. After many cases of COVID-19 were discovered on site, the Hulu series “Woke” had to suspend filming three times.

According to The Wall Street Journal, production on “House of the Dragon,” a much-anticipated prequel to HBO’s smash “Game of Thrones,” had also been halted due to positive COVID-19 instances.

Since last week, both “Woke” and “House of the Dragon” have resumed production.

Meanwhile, production on the film "God is a Bullet," starring Jamie Foxx and Nikolaj Coster Waldau, has been halted after vaccinated actors tested positive for COVID-19.