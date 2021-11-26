Dermot O’Leary of This Morning is taken aback by a ‘gaffe,’ while a guest applauds him for ‘coming out.’

On today’s episode of This Morning, Dermot O’Leary was taken aback when a guest commended him for “bravely” coming out as gay.

With Alison Hammond, the 48-year-old presenter hosted Friday’s episode of ITV’s main daytime show.

The show’s hosts are frequently rotated, with the two replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the iconic sofa for the week’s last broadcast.

During his interview, though, Barry Humphries was perplexed by the presenter switch.

Dermot was astonished when the comedian mistook him for Phil while praising him for bravely disclosing his sexuality.

“I’ve got a great memory, Dermot,” Barry said. I also wanted to compliment you on your bravery when he came out and told us about his sexuality last year.

“I think a lot of people admired you for it,” he continued.

As soon as Dermot stated he’d inform his This Morning colleague, Alison Hammond busted out laughing.

“I’ll pass that on to the fellow who is here from Monday to Thursday,” he replied.

The discussion sent Twitter users into fits of laughter.

“Hahahaha!” Stephanie exclaimed. For the first time in his life, Dermot is dumbfounded.” “Omg that was gold,” Kareema added. “I swear Alison’s laugh made it 10x funnier,” Alice wrote. “It’s Allison’s chuckle that gets me,” Morticia explained. Her chuckle brings a smile to my face. It just adds to the hilarity.” “Omg!” Alison exclaimed. Lol. I didn’t watch it, but the clip made me laugh out loud. I’m not sure which made me laugh more: the gaffe or Alison’s.”