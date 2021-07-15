Derelict sites are returned to nature with a simple adjustment.

As they begin to blossom, ten wildflower meadows planted by youngsters are transforming derelict land around our region.

The Head North for Beauty project constructed the locations, which are part of a new wildflower route that runs from Everton to Litherland.

They were ploughed in April of this year, and local residents and students from All Saints Catholic Primary School assisted in sowing the new meadows.

The £49,000 project has made a difference on the communities in built-up areas, as evidenced by before and after photos.

The meadows, which were funded by the Liverpool City Region Community Environment Fund, will now be maintained by volunteer community wildflower rangers.

The £500,000 fund, according to Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, is part of a larger plan to combat climate change and improve our region’s ecology.

“We have ambitious plans to address climate change in the city region,” he said, adding that the climate emergency remains the greatest long-term problem our region – and the globe – confronts.

“If we work together in our communities and each do our part, we can make a difference, whether it’s improving air quality with these lovely wildflower fields or leaving the car at home and walking or cycling to work. Our Community Environment Fund programs promote environmental issues at the grassroots level and are worthy of support.”

Regenerus, a social company, collaborated with a number of organizations, including Scouse Flowerhouse, the National Wildflower Centre, the Eden Project, as well as local housing associations and authorities, to establish the meadows.

Ruth Livesey of Regenerus said the programme had allowed communities to participate in the transformation of their neighborhoods.

“Getting communities engaged with nature provides us a lot of benefits,” Ms Livesey said. We are raising biodiversity awareness while enjoying beautiful areas and places that have a good impact on our health. It’s also reassuring to know that we’re contributing in some small way to the issues we’re facing as a result of climate change.

“Our goal is to bring about transformational change. A healthier environment has a direct impact on one’s health. If we can rethink how we manage our urban spaces and brownfield landscapes, we can improve sustainability and. The summary comes to a close.