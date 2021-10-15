Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, stars of ‘Big Brother,’ confirm their relationship: ‘We Felt The Chemistry.’

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, stars of “Big Brother,” may not have won the reality program, but they won each other’s hearts during Season 23.

During their time on the “Big Brother” jury house this summer, the couple stated in an interview on Thursday that they began to sense a connection between them.

In a joint interview with Us Weekly, Rehfuss, 25, said, “I believe we both felt the chemistry once we got to jury house and could truly interact with each other.” “Every single night, we’d stay up late talking, and we just really established a bond,” she added.

Xiao recounted how he remained up all night talking to Rehfuss and how they had a good relationship.

He told the newspaper, “I remember the first or second night she was there, we stayed up all night just talking till 5 a.m.” “For the first five days, this happened every single night. That’s when I began to wonder, “Wait a minute, why didn’t this happen in the house?”” Xiao continued.

While the couple claimed they were not dating on the show, they did admit they were always drawn to each other. Xiao told the source that he recognized Rehfuss was his “kind” of lady from the first week, but he never allowed himself to go beyond friendship with her.

He explained, “You witnessed what happened to Alyssa [Lopez] and Christian [Birkenberger] in week one.” “Despite being taken out early in the game (laughs), I wanted to win that game. … I knew if I let myself, I’d fall in love with Claire in the house “he stated

“You can really be vulnerable and open and really talk about a lot of things from your life,” Rehfuss added, explaining how much easier it is to understand someone off-camera.

Xiao shared a nice selfie of himself and Rehfuss on Instagram on Thursday. “Expect the unexpected?” he wrote in the post before thanking his fellow participants for keeping their connection a “secret.” On the other side, Rehfuss published a black-and-white snapshot of herself and Xiao. She captioned the photo, “The absolute best thing to come out of the most stressful 3 months of my life.”

Season 23 of “Big Brother” premiered on July 7, and the final episode aired on September 29. The reality show was won by Xavier Prather.