Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have welcomed their third child, a baby girl; Twitter reacts.

Derek and Hannah Jeter are now the proud parents of three children.

On Thursday, the couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl. The MLB great’s website, The Players’ Tribune, confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday.

The tweet stated, “Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, December 2.”

Several netizens congratulated the new parents right away after hearing the news. Many of them expressed their happiness and welcomed the couple’s new addition to the family. Several people were likewise taken aback because they had no idea Hannah was expecting.

“Aww congrats on another girl,” one person said, emojiing two red hearts.

“Congratulations, wow!” “I had no idea you were expecting again,” wrote another.

“River Rose, welcome to the world!” We’re overjoyed that you’ve arrived!” A third user has been added.

“Congratulations to Derek and Hannah on the birth of River Rose, their third child,” a fourth wrote.

Others speculated that the child was born through surrogacy because Hannah did not appear pregnant at her most recent sighting.

One person remarked, “I don’t recall her looking pregnant at the BHOF Induction Ceremony.”

“I believe the child was born through surrogacy, but I’m not sure,” said another.

With a lady shrugging emoji, a third netizen added, “That’s what I heard.”

Hannah, 31, was last seen with her two daughters, Bella Raine, 4, and Story Grey, 2, three months ago. The trio attended Jeter’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Sports Illustrated model did not appear pregnant during the sighting.

Meanwhile, Jeter’s Hall-of-Fame address was dedicated to his wife and daughters.

As Page Six reported, he remarked on stage, “To my girls, Hannah, Bella, and Story: This day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first desire.” “I’m living another life through and with you all.” “Bella and Story,” he continued. I’d like you to know that your father wasn’t ideal. On and off the field, I made a lot of blunders. But I tried to do the right thing throughout it all. I discovered something I was enthusiastic about and put in more effort than anyone else. I didn’t cut any corners to get there.” Jeter also stated that he had no regrets in his career, but that he is disappointed that his children were not present during his journey. After the 2014 season, the professional baseball shortstop announced his retirement. Jeter promised to tell his experience with his children even if he is no longer active on the field.

