Denise Welch and Gloria Hunniford have a heated debate on Loose Women.

On Tuesday’s episode of Loose Women, Gloria Hunniford and Denise Welch engaged into a heated debate about the government’s coronavirus limitations.

Denise, 63, was enraged that the government had allowed football fans to watch the Euros in stadiums while loved ones were unable to accompany them in ambulances.

According to Mirror Online, the government has been holding “test events” at football and music venues as part of a pilot program ahead of the proposed relaxation of Covid regulations.

“I’m really unhappy with the double standards, when we were urged to clap for carers…,” Denise stated. Clap for Caregivers was turned into a festival by the government.”

Denise recalled a woman’s sons being threatened with arrest at a funeral because they wanted to embrace their mother, and said her own father was “extremely sick.”

“He was really ill the other night and had to be moved to another hospital in the middle of the night; he had to go alone in an ambulance since I wasn’t allowed to accompany him,” she explained.

Denise became enthralled, as she put it: “That day, I’m looking out the window at the football crowds that have gathered in London, and I’m not allowed – double jabbed myself – my father double jabbed, the paramedics double jabbed, and I’m not allowed to ride in an ambulance while my father is being treated.

“And it is only one person out of millions who have been unable to do so during this crisis!”

“They were told not to come, actually,” Ruth interjected, claiming that the people who had assembled in London had not been invited.

“Well, they weren’t…” Denise explained. Gloria had previously stated that she “wish[ed]to pick her up on a couple of issues.”

“I don’t believe the NHS had a carnival every time they came outside to clap, I have to say – and you can nitpick any circumstance – but there-” Gloria added.

Gloria firmly stated, as Denise attempted to interrupt: "Denise, please wait a moment. But I have the impression that the NHS has done all possible. They, I believe.