Denise Richards was caught off guard by Charlie Sheen’s child support decision, according to a new report.

According to a source, Denise Richards was “blindsided” by a court finding that her ex-husband Charlie Sheen is no longer obligated to pay her child support.

According to records acquired by People, a Los Angeles County judge announced the order Monday, reducing Sheen’s monthly child support payment to Richards to “zero dollars per month” beginning Aug. 1, 2018. Richards, 50, has been paying child support to the actor, 56, for their two children, Sami, 17, and Lola, 16.

Because she was working out of state, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was unable to attend the court sessions. She published photos of herself on a plane with the remark, “I love my profession [and]cherish the privilege of being able to travel,” in an Instagram post on Friday. Although being away from home and my family is difficult.”

According to a source close to Richards, the actress was “blindsided” by the court date and judgment.

“Charlie filed two years ago and kept putting the court date out, so Denise was taken aback when it happened yesterday while she was filming out of town. The informant said that she was caught off guard. “Now he’s attempting to manipulate the situation.”

“Lola does not live with Charlie,” the insider continued. When Denise is out of town, she lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie. Lola will accompany Denise when she returns. Denise will be disappointed, but it is not surprising. Charlie is pushing the girls against their mother, which is a terrible thing to do.”

Richards, according to a person close to the case, “had known about the court date for six months.”

According to a previous report by Us Weekly, Lola only resides with Sheen when Richards is abroad, and the “Two and a Half Men” actor has allegedly not paid his ex-wife child support in at least four years.

However, during Monday’s court, Sheen’s lawyer argued that Richards owes the actor money because he “overpaid” his child support for so long, but that the actor will not seek restitution. Sheen has had sole custody of their girls since April, according to his lawyer.

“I think what happened today was incredibly fair,” Sheen said of the child support verdict to Us Weekly on Monday. “It speaks to that same fairness not just today, but throughout history.”

The judge’s decision came weeks after Sami, the daughter of the former marriage, made headlines for TikTok. Washington Newsday Brief News.