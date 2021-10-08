Denise Richards was blindsided by the loss of child support, and Charlie Sheen reacted.

Charlie Sheen responded to rumors that his ex-wife Denise Richards was taken aback by the judge’s decision to cease paying her child support.

Sheen, 56, was photographed by photographers in the parking lot of a Whole Foods in Malibu, California, on Wednesday. They inquired about claims that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” were taken aback by his court triumph, which came when a judge accepted his motion to reduce Richards’ monthly child support payment to “zero dollars per month” beginning August 1, 2018.

Page Six cited Sheen as stating, “[She] should walk down to the courts and protest to the judge.”

The star of “Two and a Half Men” remained tight-lipped about the situation.

Sheen contended during the hearing that child support should be terminated because both of his kids, Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, live with him. Since April, he has had complete custody of them.

“I think what happened today was incredibly fair,” Sheen said of the child support verdict to Us Weekly on Monday. “It speaks to that same fairness not just today, but throughout history.” Meanwhile, an unnamed insider told People that the 50-year-old actress was taken aback after Sheen filed for a child support adjustment two years ago and allegedly continued to put the court date back. After allegedly scheduling the hearing on a day when Richard was unavailable, the insider accused Sheen of manipulating the issue. On the day of the hearing, she was working out of state.

According to the same source, Lola still lives with her mother and only moves in with Sheen when she is away.

“Lola will accompany Denise when she returns. Denise will be disappointed, but it is not surprising. Charlie is turning the daughters against their mother, which is a terrible thing to do “According to the source,

Another insider, on the other hand, defended Sheen. According to the second source, Richards “had known about the court date for six months.”

Aaron Phypers, Richards’ husband, is said to be devastated and heartbroken over the split between the two ex-wives. He sympathizes with his wife since he understands how much she loves her children. Phypers has also been patient with the children of Sheen and Richards.