Demi Moore, Priyanka Chopra, and Tom Felton Walk The Red Carpet At The 2021 Fashion Awards [Photos].

On Monday, the Fashion Awards 2021 were hosted at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Many celebrities attended the event, including Demi Moore, Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra, and others.

Demi Moore, who graced the stage with British diver Tom Daley to present Fashion designer Kim Jones with the Leader of Change Creativity award, looked stunning on the red carpet.

The 59-year-old actress was dressed in a black and grey ensemble with black heel shoes. Arm-length black hand gloves completed her ensemble.

Moore was photographed wearing the Fendi Fall 2021 Haute Couture line, according to one Twitter user.

Chopra was joined by her husband, singer Nick Jonas, for the occasion. Jonas wore a classic black suit with a red t-shirt, while Chopra wore a flowery print dress.

A video of the couple posing together on the red carpet was posted by one of their admirers. Jonas can be seen in the video adjusting Chopra’s gown before posing for the cameras on the red carpet.

The renown of “Harry Potter” Tom Felton, who wore a tuxedo suit with a bowtie, also walked the red carpet in style.

Thomas Doherty, the Scottish actor from “Gossip Girl,” wore a semi-formal outfit to the occasion. He wore a blue formal shirt with black formal pants, but a multi-colored scarf around his neck added to his funky style.

Dua Lipa, who attended the event in a basic black long gown with a choker around her neck, was also in attendance.

During the occasion, the 26-year-old singer also posed with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, who is well-known in New Zealand.

Aside from actresses and singers, Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova attended the award event, and she took to Twitter on Monday to share details of her organic couture silk dress.

“One year in the making, 800+ hours of handwork by #IrisVanHerpen and her crew, hundreds of recycled @evianwater bottles (75%) and organic couture silk. British Fashion Awards (#BritishFashionAwards), “she penned

Other celebrities who attended the event included Charlie XCX, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Allen, and Winnie Harlow.