Demi Lovato’s ‘California Sober’ mentality is deemed “very offensive” by Lala Kent.

“I don’t like to judge, but I genuinely think that’s very offensive,” the “Vanderpump Rules” actress said during an appearance on the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast Monday.

Kent was reported by Us Weekly as saying, “There are folks out there that work their asses off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state.”

Following her father’s death in October 2018, the reality star opted to get sober. She went on to remark that not everyone struggling with addiction has the option of moderation. She also stated that when it comes to rehabilitation, she does not believe that being “California sober” is an option.

“To say you’re California sober or this type of sober is incredibly offensive,” Kent continued. “I’ve been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything to avoid picking up the phone. If you’re drinking or using pot, you’re not sober. “You haven’t had a drink in a long time.”

Kent has been candid about her sobriety challenges and has updated her fans on her progress.

According to Us Weekly, she said on her Instagram Story in March 2019: “Five months ago, I came to the reality that I am an alcoholic.”

“I will never preach to anyone; I will just share my personal experiences. I often say that if you don’t have to be sober, don’t do it, but for someone who does, being in the correct state of mind every single day is simply incredible.”

In July 2018, Lovato experienced a near-fatal overdose, a month after they confessed they had broken their six-year sobriety.

In a March interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” the singer-actress stated that “California sober” refers to the consumption of alcohol and cannabis in moderation. They admitted that their method might not be the safest.

“I’m wary to say that, just as I don’t believe the complete abstinence method is a one-size-fits-all solution for everyone,” Lovato remarked at the time.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vanessa Kennedy, head of psychology at Driftwood Recovery, defined sobriety as complete abstinence from mind-altering substances, and referred to Lovato’s strategy as “harm reduction.”

