Demi Lovato Shares Nude Bathtub Photo: ‘My Purest Form’

Demi Lovato shared a selfie of themselves in their “purest form” bathing in a bathtub on Thursday. Since then, the post has gotten over a million likes and thousands more comments.

“In the bathtub, with no makeup, extensions, or lashes… nude, I feel the most sexiest. It’s just me in my most natural state. I don’t always feel at ease in my own skin/body, but I’m grateful that at these moments, when I’m most vulnerable, I can feel beautiful and accept myself just as I am,” the 28-year-old singer wrote in the caption.

Lovato’s admirers applauded her for making a statement encouraging self-acceptance and thanks, and thanked her for being such an inspiration.

A fan remarked, “Natural beauty.”

“You have no idea how much you motivate us…

Another person added, “I’m very thankful to have you as my’real model.'”

“You’re stunning, Demi. Both inside and out And I’m ecstatic for you that you’re able to experience these moments of calm and acceptance. I know you’ve put in a lot of effort to get to this point. You should be proud of yourself. In response to the image, another Instagram follower remarked, “Love yourself, boo.”

In May, Lovato announced that she is non-binary and encouraged people to use the pronouns “they/them.”

According to a Page Six article, the singer said that it can be perplexing at times because it has been a “big” shift for them.

On Tuesday, they reinforced this attitude in an Instagram post.

“It’s fine if you misgender me. On occasion, I mistakenly misgender myself! Changing the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life is a major step. And it’s not always easy to remember!” Lovato penned the piece.

In May, the vocalist of “Stonecold” stated that the pronouns “they” and “them” are the greatest and most true representations of their gender.

“I am pleased to inform you that I identify as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them in the future. This is the result of a lot of healing and self-reflection. I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson because I’m still learning and developing myself. Sharing this with you exposes me to a new level of vulnerability. I’m doing this for people who haven’t been able to tell their loved ones who they really are. Please keep living your truths, and know that I am sending you so much love,” they wrote on Instagram.