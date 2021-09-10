Demi Lovato Hits The Road To ‘Investigate The Unexplained’ In ‘Unidentified’ Trailer [Video].

Demi Lovato released the trailer for “Unidentified” on Thursday. The film follows the musician on his quest to understand about space and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) (UFO).

“I’m going on a road trip to look into the unexplained, and you’re welcome to join me!” Lovato expressed herself on Twitter.

“Believe me when I say you won’t want to miss this. #Unidentified premieres on @PeacockTV on September 30!” According to the caption,

At the start of the trailer, the 29-year-old singer says, “I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree.” “It was this dazzling light that moved in strange ways that a plane wouldn’t move in. “My goal is to get the truth about what happened,” they stated.

They went on to say, “I’m Demi Lovato, singer, activist, and UFO experiencer.” They announced, “I’m hitting the road with my best friend Matthew and my sister Dallas to examine the inexplicable and unidentifiable.”

In the clip, the singer can be seen visiting various sites and speaking with experts in order to discover more about what lies beyond.

“What if extraterrestrials don’t come to see us since they don’t have to travel lightyears?” In the trailer, Lovato goes on to say more. “What if they’ve already arrived and are waiting for us to contact them?”

Lovato said, “Wow, I’m very excited.”

According to the series’ summary, it will be an unscripted show that will follow Lovato, her skeptical best friend Matthew, and their sister Dallas on their journey.

The narrative went on to say, “As they search for the truth regarding the UFO phenomenon.” “Demi, Dallas, and Matthew will explore recent eyewitness experiences, discover hidden government reports, and conduct experiments at recognized UFO hot locations while conferring with prominent experts.”

The four-part docuseries will premiere on Peacock on September 30.

The series was initially teased in May 2021, when the artist posted a video of the night sky on Instagram with the caption, “One of the first times making contact vs. making contact now… I can’t wait for you to see my new program, #Unidentified, which will premiere soon!!”

In terms of work, the singer is set to appear in the comedic television series “Hungry,” which is now in pre-production. The singer also published a documentary called “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” earlier this year, which was based on their drug addiction.