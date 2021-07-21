Demi Lovato Films ‘My First One’ Sex Scene in Black Lingerie

Demi Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May, announced on Tuesday that they had recorded a sex scene to their 110 million Instagram followers.

The 28-year-old singer uploaded a selfie of themselves in black lingerie and admitted to being nervous about recording their first sex scene. The “cast and crew” were acknowledged by Lovato for making the task easier.

“Today I had to shoot a sex scene. It’s my first!” Lovato wrote. “I was nervous going into it, but the actors and crew were so professional and easy to deal with that it immediately put me at ease. Then I realized how proud I am to be able to do that because I am at ease in my own skin.”

“I’ve never shown my arms before, but now I’m doing it!! I don’t always feel good in my skin, but when I do, AND I feel attractive enough to upload, I do! The singer of “Heart Attack” continued, “It’s vital to appreciate the small victories.” “Hooray for this unexpected spurt of self-assurance and yay for awkward, hilarious sex!”

It’s unclear whether the sex scene was shot for a music video or a TV show.

The artist is presently filming a comedic TV show for NBC called “Hungry,” and the sequence could appear on the show. Anna Akana, Valerie Bertinelli, and Alex Brightman join Lovato on the show.

This isn’t the first time the artist has made a show of their physique. Lovato tweeted a snapshot of herself relaxing in a bathtub last week.

There was “no makeup, no extensions, no lashes…,” according to Lovato, and it was the “purest form” of themselves.

“I don’t always feel comfortable in my skin/body, but I’m absolutely grateful that in these moments, when I’m most vulnerable, I can feel beautiful and accept myself as is,” she continued.

Maggie Lindemann’s cover of “La La Land (Demi Lovato cover),” which was released on April 12, featured Lovato as a composer.