Demi Lovato DM’d Emily Hampshire from ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and the actress responded.

Demi Lovato once tried to set up Emily Hampshire for a date but was turned down.

The 40-year-old star of “Schitt’s Creek” stated on Wednesday’s episode of the “4D With Demi Lovato” podcast that she first met the 29-year-old singer when she messaged her on Instagram.

Lovato was cited by Entertainment Tonight as stating, “I did, I slid in those DMs.”

Hampshire recalls receiving a message from Lovato that stated, “Hey, I like you on the show.” We should get together sometime.”

“And then you said, ‘And by kick it, I mean go on a date.’ ‘I think you’re attractive,’ she went on. “You made it plain that you were on a date. And I appreciated that because it may be perplexing at times. I’m several decades your senior, so ‘kick it,’ I was looking it up.”

Hampshire, according to Lovato, brought up their age difference, implying that they might not find the same things amusing.

“You also remarked, ‘Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor,’ which I agree with. Then you’re like, ‘I don’t mean you’re the Holland Taylor!'” Hampshire continued, referring to the romance between 78-year-old Taylor and 46-year-old Paulson. “Because I was a Holland Taylor in that scenario, I thought it was the funniest thing in the world. “I am proud to be.”

The comparison to Taylor and Paulson was not Lovato’s “smoothest move,” she admits. Hampshire, on the other hand, thought it endearing, and while they didn’t go on a date, they both found a friend in each other.

“A non-binary individual has the ability to dream. And they, she – at the time, I was a ‘she’ – she was dreaming big. ‘What’s the worst that might happen?’ I thought. And I made a wonderful new friend. Lovato told Hampshire, “You’re a fantastic friend, and I’m glad we became friends.”

“I’m the same way. “I wish you weren’t 29!” says the narrator. Hampshire responded with a yes.

Hampshire and Lovato are both single. The singer married Max Ehrich in July 2020, but the couple divorced two months later.

Meanwhile, Hampshire married singer Teddy Geiger in November 2018, but the couple broke up six months later, according to E! News.

After the separation, the star of “My Awkward Sexual Adventure” revealed that she thought dating would be too tough.

Lovato concurred, adding that they’re also unsure if they’d be able to find someone who shares their passions.

“I, too, have reached the stage where I’m like, ‘But wait, I actually enjoy my ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ marathons that I have alone.’ Brief News from Washington Newsday.