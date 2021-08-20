Demi Lovato discusses her ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, and claims that their gender identity was not “digestible” to him.

Demi Lovato has spoken out about her connection with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich and how he assisted her in discovering her true self.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old singer told The 19th, “I was able to stand on my own two feet without requiring someone else to validate me or make me feel welcomed.” “And when I ended that relationship, I also ended everything that was keeping me from being my most honest self.”

Lovato came out as non-binary a few months ago. When they were dating Ehrich, the pop star claimed they neglected everything else.

“I met someone and we got into this straight relationship, which was great,” Lovato recalled, “but it led to me disregarding all the aspects of myself that I didn’t believe were edible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé.”

“I don’t know what this looks like for me,” the “Dancing with the Devil” actor stated, adding that they might identify as “trans” in the future. “It’s about keeping it open and free,” they continued, “and just since I’m a very fluid person, it goes with how I express myself as well.”

The singer described herself as “pansexual” in March.

“Gender and sexuality conventions aside, I kind of felt like a prisoner to my entire career and background growing up in the South as a Christian,” the singer told EW during her relationship with Ehrich, which lasted from March to September 2020. “When I was filming the music video at Pride, my queerness was on the verge of exploding.”

“Regardless of whether there is drama or not, I am too queer to marry a male right now,” Lovato added. I’m not sure if that will change in ten years, or if it will ever change, but I enjoy accepting myself.”

The singer commemorated International Non-Binary People’s Day by posting a message on Instagram last month.

Lovato is presently filming a television series called “Hungry,” which is in pre-production.