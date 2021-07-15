Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan’s Roles In Jojo Siwa’s “Gay Awakening” Jojo Siwa Opens Up About Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan’s Roles In Her “Gay Awakening”

During her appearance as a guest on singer Demi Lovato’s podcast, Jojo Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community last year, recently opened up about her first “gay awakening.”

Siwa, 18, revealed her first “gay awakening” when she saw Jenna Dewan’s performance on “Lip Sync Battle” on Wednesday’s episode of “4D with Demi Lovato.” Lovato also helped the social media star find out her sexual identity at an early age, according to the social media star.

One of Lovato’s “Cool for the Summer” tour performances, according to the Nickelodeon star, let her realize she was drawn to girls.

“Do you recall your dancer, Jojo Gomez? You did “Cool for the Summer” together, right? Siwa stated, “I remember watching that and just being a little too intrigued,” which elicited shrieks and laughter from Lovato.

Siwa went on to say that Lovato’s interaction with Gomez during the show affected her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, who was watching the show with her mother.

“She was there with her mother, and she added, “After the show, my mother exclaimed, “Wasn’t that a great show?”‘

And Kylie was like, ‘Yup, so fantastic,'” says the author. Siwa said something, which made the host laugh even harder.

In the 38-minute podcast, Lovato added, “Wow, I’m really pleased, I can play a role.”

Siwa came out as a gay man in January when she lip-synced to Lady Gaga’s “Born this Way” in a viral TikTok video.

According to Variety, she shared a selfie the next day wearing a blouse with the slogan “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

Meanwhile, Lovato came out as a nonbinary person in May, and she revealed that “Cool for the Summer” had a role in their transition.

They told Siwa, “When I did cool for the summer…that song was truly my method of sharing with the public without confirming that I was bisexual.” “Like I mentioned, I didn’t come out until 2017, but I was cool for the summer of 2014 and 2015, so it was my way of expressing I wasn’t ready… I’m overjoyed that you were able to witness a sliver of that pride in that performance.”

Aside from Lovato and Siwa, the other celebrities who came out gay this year include American Idol Alumni, David Archuleta, T.J. Osborne, singer Kehlani and TV actor Ronen Rubinstein, according to the Insider.