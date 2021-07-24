Demarai Gray shines in practice match, and four things were noticed in Everton training.

Everton are continuing to prepare for their first formal pre-season encounter of the summer, which will take place on Sunday evening.

The Blues play Millonarios in the Florida Cup this weekend, and the winner will be proclaimed the competition’s victor after Arsenal and Inter Milan withdrew earlier this week.

Rafa Benitez’s team will play a second encounter in the United States on Wednesday against Mexican side Pumas at Camping World Stadium, it was confirmed on Friday.

Everton have been bolstered by the arrivals of three new players in recent days, all of whom have immediately joined up with their new teammates to preparation for the 2021/22 season.

And the club is keeping supporters up to date on their training progress while in the United States, with a new behind-the-scenes film uploaded on YouTube on Friday evening.

Here are four noteworthy moments from the most recent footage.

Evertonians are accustomed to watching James Rodriguez demonstrate his abilities.

Unfortunately, due to the situation of last season, Blues fans have not yet had the opportunity to see the Colombian international in royal blue.

In reality, Benitez’s side will face Millonarios in the Florida Cup, which will be the first opportunity for supporters to see that.

However, the playmaker’s most recent workout video showed something a little different.

In one practice, Rodriguez was shown dedicated to a sliding tackle to try and win the ball back, rather than a wonderful pass or another fantastic goal.

After successfully intercepting his teammate’s pass, the Colombian international advanced the ball by diving across the field with a header while still lying down on the ground.

It was impressive, but not something we can expect to see from the 30-year-old in a match anytime soon.

Everton’s recent training video was jam-packed with inventiveness from the players.

New signing not to be outdone by Rodriguez Later in the sequence of clips, Asmir Begovic had his own memorable moment, albeit it’s unclear how much he knew about the situation!

As the goalie, he was between the sticks. “The summary has come to an end.”