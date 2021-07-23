Demarai Gray has arrived at Everton’s training camp, and Moise Kean is impressing.

Everton have begun training in the United States ahead of their summer’s first formal pre-season game.

Rafa Benitez has already led his team to victory over Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers in two practice games at Finch Farm.

They have not, however, been recognized as official fixtures, with the weekend battle with Millonarios taking the prize for the new manager’s first true match in charge.

Everton flew down to play in the Florida Cup this summer on Wednesday morning, unaware that Inter Milan would be the tournament’s second team to withdraw, following Arsenal.

The competition will be “adjusted” as a result of their original opponents’ decisions, with the Blues now playing Millonarios at an earlier time of 11 p.m. on Sunday.

A third friendly is still planned for the following Wednesday, with the opponent to be announced later.

Everton have begun their pre-season training sessions in the United States, and the club has published another behind-the-scenes film from their time there.

There are also a few fascinating elements for fans to notice.

Everton’s team has been bolstered by the arrival of three new players from the United States.

Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Demarai Gray were all announced as fast transfers by the Blues earlier this week.

The third of those three was the most recent to sign a contract with the Blues, initially for the period of June 2024.

He wasted little time in getting involved after being confirmed as an Everton player the day after the rest of the club headed out for their pre-season training camp.

Furthermore, he appears to be settling in fast with at least some members of the group.

Gray can be seen deep in conversation with Mason Holgate and Alex Iwobi as he makes his way onto the training pitch at the start of the current video.

The new winger wears a large smile on his face, as one would anticipate from someone about to start a new club’s life.

Isn’t it scorching?

“Summary concludes.” If Everton had.