Delilah Rinna, Lisa Rinna’s daughter, appears to be slamming her parents over ‘trauma.’

Delilah Belle Hamlin appeared to make fun of her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, in a new social media post about her health problems.

“Unrealistic things I want for Christmas… for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy,” Delilah, 23, wrote in a TikTok video set to “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Delilah’s video, which has now been switched to private, raised eyebrows, according to Page Six. Delilah has yet to receive a public response from Rinna, 58, and Harry, 70, who have a 20-year-old daughter named Amelia Gray Hamlin.

According to Us Weekly, Rinna’s representative has yet to reply to calls for comment.

The model’s video was released just weeks after she confessed that she was admitted to the hospital earlier this year after becoming addicted to Xanax.

Delilah revealed her health issues after receiving her second dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination in March in a 30-minute video shared to Instagram last month. “I felt unwell for about 36 hours,” says the narrator. Delilah was cited in Us Weekly as saying, “I felt like my bones were cracking.”

Delilah stated emphatically that she is not “anti-vaccine.” After her jabs allegedly provoked an immunological response in her body, she sought help from a doctor for panic episodes, she said.

“I began to feel quite ill, like if I were suffering from the flu.” I was suffering from headaches and panic attacks, as if my body was constantly in ‘fight or flight’ mode. “It was a nightmare,” she recalled.

Delilah claims that she inadvertently overdosed on the drug propranolol. After taking Benadryl with the prescription, she stated she ended up in the hospital in Arizona.

“My family and I are kind of trying to figure out what to do.” I’m not in the best of mental shape today. I’m down on my luck… Delilah added, “because the prior treatment center didn’t work out.”

The model explained that she “wasn’t like a drug addict,” but that her body got reliant on Xanax as a result of a doctor’s overprescription.

“Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, offering their love and prayers,” Rinna said at the time, thanking fans for their support following her daughter’s overdose. We are extremely grateful for all of your assistance and advice!!” In 2018, the eldest daughter of Rinna and Harry sought treatment for depression and anxiety.

Delilah had previously made light of her mental health issues in a TikTok video, saying, “I’m really sorry that.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.