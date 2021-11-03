Delilah Belle Hamlin Admits To Overdosing By Accident: “I Ended Up In The Hospital” [Video].

Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, admits to overdosing on prescription medicines and ended up in the hospital after receiving her second dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 23-year-old reality TV personality shared a 28-minute video on Instagram on Tuesday detailing her story. Delilah begins the video by expressing that she was asked not to speak up about her experience by various people. She does not, however, reveal their identities.

“Basically, I had my COVID-19 vaccine in the beginning of the year, in February and March, and after the second injection, I was sick for like 36 hours,” she says to her 1.6 million Instagram followers. “I felt like my bones were breaking, but anyway… that’s when everything started,” she says. She goes on to say that she had no idea the vaccination may trigger a “autoimmune response” in the body, despite the fact that she supports immunization.

Delilah then goes on to say that her second vaccination “caused specific autoimmune disorders” that she had no idea about.

“I started feeling terribly unwell, like I was getting the flu,” she continues. “I was suffering from headaches and panic attacks, as if my body was constantly in ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was a nightmare.” Her panic episodes grew so severe that she was forced to consult a psychiatrist who “over-prescribed” her, resulting in her admission to the hospital.

“First, my body became addicted to Xanax, and second, I overdosed,” she admits. “I had no intention of doing so. Propranolol was the medication I overdosed on. I took Benadryl with it and ended up in the hospital for some reason.” Delilah also says that she entered into an Arizona treatment center, stating, “I’d already started using Xanax. I wasn’t addicted to it like a heroin addict, but my body was because of how much the doctor had prescribed.” She also discusses her time at the clinic in the video, indicating that it was not a recovery facility.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admits that it was “very difficult” at first, but that everything appeared to work out once she reduced her use of the medication.

She continued to have “seizures left and right,” and she was considered a “medical risk.” As a result, she was kindly requested to leave the treatment center after three weeks.

Delilah admits that she is not in the best of health right now.