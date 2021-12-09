Deku And His Friends Confront Aoyama in ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 337 Leaks, Spoilers

Deku has finally discovered that Aoyama is the traitor within U.A. According to the latest leaks from Chapter 337 of “My Hero Academia,” Deku, Bakugou, Hagakure, and the others will confront Aoyama and his parents.

The spoilers for Chapter 337 of “My Hero Academia” have been leaked by a Discord user named Rukasu. The chapter begins with Dabi warning the other villains that if other pupils learn about the mole, their scheme will be thwarted.

All For One steps in and compares Aoyama to a lighter, asking if anyone gets upset when it quits operating. If Aoyama and his family fail, he says, the next plan will be implemented. He compares them to simple instruments that can be thrown away.

Aoyama’s parents are carrying him through the jungle, hoping to get him to a safer spot. He continues to sob as he reflects on his history.

The Quirk Aoyama received is incompatible with his body, as revealed in Chapter 337 of “My Hero Academia.” His parents, on the other hand, did everything they could to make it work. He was ecstatic to use his Quirk to pursue his aspirations, but things quickly deteriorated when he began receiving orders from All For One.

Returning to the present, Aoyama is crying as he fires a laser at Deku, which Hagakure deflects. Deku wields Black Whip to confine his parents as they try to explain their position. He claims Hagakure operated in such a way that no one was harmed. Deku is seen sobbing.

The scene shifts to a classroom with Aoyama and his parents bound to their seats. All Might, Nezu, and the other teachers are present because they want to learn more about his Quirk and when he got it.

The pupils are asked to leave by the teachers, but they are stunned and refuse.

They speculate on what may have happened if Aoyama had been able to carry out All For One’s directives. The teachers begin the interrogation by asking them about All For One’s next move.

His parents admit that they had no knowledge about All For One because they were merely following directions. They don’t even know where he is right now.

Deku says near the end of Chapter 337 of “My Hero Academia” that Aoyama is crying because he doesn’t want to backstab his friends, not because he failed to carry out All For One’s command. Deku extends his hand and asks Aoyama to grasp it at the end of the chapter.

“Aoyama can still be a hero,” Deku declares.

