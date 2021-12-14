Deep Water, the erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas, will not be released in theaters.

“Deep Water,” a film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, will not be released in theaters. Instead, the film will be available on Hulu in the United States and Amazon in other countries.

According to Deadline, the sensual thriller will be released on streaming services after being yanked from Disney’s theater release schedule last week. The Adrian Lyne-directed film, which was set for a theatrical release on Jan. 14, 2022, is being pushed to streaming due to the lackluster theatrical market for adult material at the moment, according to the site.

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” which opened at $10.5 million, is the latest adult film to disappoint in theaters. “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, is the only drama to break through with a running domestic box office of $41 million, thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple whose mind games with one other take a twisted turn when individuals around them start showing up dead, star Affleck and De Armas in “Deep Water.” The film portrays a couple who are caught in an unhappy marriage while living together in a small town, and is based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name.

The pair avoids divorce in the original novel by allowing each other to have connections with other men and women as long as they do not abandon their family. Vic, on the other hand, quickly becomes a suspect in the disappearances of some of his wife’s lovers.

Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Tracy Letts, Finn Wittrock, Dash Mihok, Kristen Connolly, Jade Fernandez, and Jacob Elordi star in the film, which was adapted by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson. Adrian Lyne directs it, marking the celebrated director’s first directorial effort since 2002’s “Unfaithful.” His other significant films include “Flashdance,” “9 12 Weeks,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal,” and “Jacob’s Ladder,” which are among the most well-known erotic thrillers of the previous four decades.