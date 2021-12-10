‘Deep Water,’ starring Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas, has been pulled from Disney’s theatrical release schedule.

The upcoming picture “Deep Water,” starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, will not be released in theaters in January.

The sensual thriller, which is based on the 1957 Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, was withdrawn from Disney’s theater release schedule on Thursday, according to People.

Following earlier delays, Disney’s 20th Century Studios label was planned to release the film on January 14th. It is unknown whether “Deep Water” will be postponed for a later release date.

“Deep Water,” directed by Adrian Lyne of “Fatal Attractions,” is about Vic (Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen (de Armas), a married couple whose loveless marriage is only kept going by an arrangement in which the woman can have lovers as long as she doesn’t leave her family. The enraged husband, on the other hand, begins systematically murdering his wife’s lovers.

Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock, and Jacob Elordi also star in the film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Deep Water” was first adapted as “Eaux Profondes” by French director Michel Deville in 1981, starring Jean-Louis Trintignant as Vic and Isabelle Huppert as Melinda. In 1983, it was remade as a two-part German telefilm.

On the set of “Justice League,” the actress from “Knives Out” and the actor from “Justice League” met and fell in love. They dated for approximately a year before calling it quits in the spring of this year.

The whirlwind affair between Affleck and de Armas peaked while they were filming “Deep Water.”

They were seen kissing on set in November 2020 while taking a break from filming. They were seen kissing on the porch of a Louisiana house in the shot.

“Their physical chemistry on set was so hot,” a source told People previously, adding, “It’s all everyone could speak about.”

Affleck and de Armas had “excellent chemistry right from the start,” according to another insider who spoke to the magazine before.

“Ben was always calm and cheerful around Ana, but there were no signals of romance at the moment. He was hell-bent on making a terrific film. He arrived early and was among the last to depart “The insider, who did not want to be identified, went on.

Affleck and de Armas separated up in January, according to People, and the split was amicable.

Both celebrities have now moved on in their careers. De Armas is rumored to be dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis, while Affleck has rekindled his affair with Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck recently played alongside Matt Damon in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” and is currently. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.