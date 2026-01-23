Declan Donnelly Opens Up About Anxiety and Therapy on Podcast

Declan Donnelly has revealed his ongoing battle with anxiety, describing the constant pressure he feels to stay busy. Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast alongside long-time co-presenter Anthony McPartlin, Donnelly shared how he struggles with the feeling that he “should always be doing something” and can never relax. This constant anxiety, he explained, often prevents him from sitting down and enjoying leisure activities, as he feels compelled to use every moment productively.

Donnelly, known for co-hosting I’m Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and other popular shows with McPartlin, opened up about his experience with therapy. “I went through a period of having therapy about five or six years ago, and I really got a lot out of it,” he said. He noted that while therapy had helped him address his anxiety, he has not yet been able to follow up due to scheduling issues. Despite these setbacks, Donnelly remains proactive about mental health and continues to reflect on his experiences in hopes of managing the pressure he feels.

Fatherhood and Career Reflections

The conversation also touched on Donnelly and McPartlin’s long careers, with the duo discussing how their roles have evolved over the years. The pair, famous for their hosting roles on shows like Britain’s Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway, have learned to appreciate the significance of their work more as they grow older. Donnelly revealed that while they take their jobs “incredibly seriously,” their goal is always to create entertainment that appeals to the whole family.

Fatherhood has also brought new challenges. McPartlin, who is now a father to a 19-month-old son, joked about being scolded for swearing in front of his child. Donnelly shared a similar story, saying his seven-year-old daughter Isla often asks to watch I’m Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, though he’s hesitant due to its late-night airtime. “I’m not sure my kids should be watching my TV show,” he admitted, acknowledging the complexities of balancing his public persona with parenting.

Exciting new ventures are on the horizon for Donnelly and McPartlin as they prepare to launch their podcast, Hanging Out With Ant