Decathlon has confirmed that it will take over the old Next store on Church Street in Liverpool.

The first business to relocate into the old Next unit on Liverpool’s Church Street has been announced as a French sporting goods retailer.

The retailer, which has over 2,000 locations worldwide, including one inside Asda in Huyton, will take over the ground level of the six-story structure.

Next, which abandoned the property during the lockdown, has constructed a massive new store in the former Forever 21 building across the street.

Construction on the former Next unit has already begun and will continue for the foreseeable future.

Decathlon sells a wide range of products, including sports clothing, sporting equipment, camping gear, and more. The retailer prides itself on providing “the highest quality at the lowest possible price,” and even provides expert advice to customers in the store.

The ground floor of the six-story structure will be used by Decathlon, with the higher floors expected to be occupied by non-retail enterprises. These companies have yet to be verified.

“We are happy to be bringing Decathlon to Church Street,” said Bill Addy, CEO of Liverpool BID Company. Because this is one of Church Street’s most iconic buildings, with a rich history that is so intertwined with the culture and character of one of the city’s most important thoroughfares and its main thoroughfare, any business that operates there must be a suitable fit.

“Having a retail space on the ground floor, which Decathlon will provide, is important because it keeps the street level bustle at that corner of Church Street going.

“Having diverse businesses and activity in the higher floors opens the building up and gives it a fresh offer – we had our previous BID offices near by on Lord Street until 2020, so I know how nice it is to be able to leave your office and be right in the heart of the city centre.

“Liverpool city centre has a strong mixed use economy, which is one of the reasons we were able to bounce back so quickly in 2021 and see footfall nearly recover to pre-Covid levels, so having a development that reflects that in the heart of our city centre is welcome.”

