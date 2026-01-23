Death In Paradise Returns With Star-Studded Cast for 2026 Season

The long-running BBC detective drama “Death in Paradise” is gearing up for an exciting return with its fifteenth season, premiering on January 30, 2026, at 9 p.m. on BBC One and iPlayer. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Saint Marie, the latest season promises to bring a blend of fresh faces, returning favorites, and, of course, a new series of perplexing murder mysteries that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

New Faces and Changing Dynamics

This season, fans will be introduced to several new guest stars who are set to elevate the drama with their performances. Among the most anticipated additions is Siobhan Finneran, who is widely recognized for her roles in “Happy Valley” and “Benidorm.” While her character remains under wraps, her brief appearance in the trailer has already stirred intrigue, with a tense and mysterious vibe surrounding her role. Other high-profile guests joining the cast include Sarah Hadland from “Miranda,” Steffan Rhodri of “Gavin and Stacey,” and Ben Willbond from “Ghosts.” The season will also feature familiar faces like Ace Bhatti (“Malpractice”) and Sean Delaney (“Killing Eve”), as well as others including Gary Wilmot, Hermione Norris, and Julian Rhind-Tutt.

Meanwhile, Don Gilet returns as DI Mervin Wilson, whose character faces a new emotional journey alongside solving intricate murder cases. The detective finds himself navigating the complexities of a newly discovered half-brother, Solomon Clarke (played by Daniel Ward), whose contrasting personality and strained relationship with Mervin will bring both humor and tension throughout the season. The dynamic between the two is expected to be a key focus of the season, with their differing backgrounds and personalities creating moments of both camaraderie and conflict.

Key Developments in Saint Marie

In another major storyline, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) makes his return after a period of absence, struggling to regain both his position and the islanders’ trust. His efforts will be further complicated by his interactions with long-time friend Catherine Bordey, played by Elizabeth Bourgine. With Selwyn’s return comes the challenge of reestablishing his authority, something that proves difficult as he faces the fallout of his earlier absence. However, with Bordey’s support, he sets out to win back the faith of the people.

The regular cast, including Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Officer Sebastian Rose and Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, will also have their hands full with the integration of Sergeant Mattie Fletcher (played by Catherine Garton). Fletcher’s arrival brings a fresh energy to the team, characterized by her determination and no-nonsense attitude, offering both leadership and camaraderie. As Garton describes her character, Mattie is a “sassy big sister” who balances professionalism with warmth, quickly becoming a vital part of the squad.

However, with new faces comes some bittersweet departures. Fans will bid farewell to Ginny Holder’s beloved Officer Darlene Curtis, who has been a key part of the show for seven years. The series honored her contribution with a heartfelt post, expressing gratitude for Holder’s memorable performance and leaving the door open for a potential return in future seasons.

As always, “Death in Paradise” promises to deliver an intriguing mix of humor, stunning island views, and captivating cases that will leave audiences eagerly awaiting each new twist. The return of familiar faces alongside fresh additions, particularly the Wilson-Clarke family dynamics and the arrival of Fletcher, will add rich layers to the beloved ensemble cast. Whether it’s the mysteries or the character arcs that keep viewers hooked, the fifteenth season is set to build on the show’s long-standing legacy of providing a perfect blend of escape and entertainment.