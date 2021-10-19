‘Dear Earth’: A Trailer For A Climate Change Show Featuring Celebrities and Activists Has Been Released On YouTube.

The teaser for “Dear Earth” debuted on Monday, and it included a slew of celebs and social media influencers. On Saturday, a 100-minute YouTube original show about climate change will be broadcast.

The teaser begins with an animated film of an oak tree slapping humanity for “killing the earth,” followed by Billie Eilish declaring, “It is our obligation to deal with climate change.”

“Our generation has to come together,” Blackpink’s Rosé says in the brief clip. Throughout images showing climate change protests all over the world, we must strive towards rescuing the Earth.” A man is shown pedaling a stationary bicycle in the center of the film, with a voice-over saying, “We can apply our science for self-reliance.” “Celebrate Mother Earth, the only known entity to have truly given birth to the human race, with this special YouTube Original that focuses on how we can address climate change. The caption stated, “‘Dear Earth’ shows us the newest in innovation, technology, and the sustainable revolution that’s about to happen.”

The educational program will premiere on Saturday as part of YouTube’s month-long original produced programming focusing on environmental healing. Musical performances, comedy shorts, keynote lectures, and special appearances by well-known individuals will all be part of “Dear Earth,” which will discuss ways to practice sustainable living.

Former President Barack Obama, Desmond Tutu, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are among the people who will appear in “Dear Earth.”

The Muppets, Tinashe, SpongeBob SquarePants, Jaden Smith, Anitta, Lil Dicky + GaTa, and Marsai Martin are among the superstars that will feature in the sustainability-themed YouTube original. Asapscience, Brave Wilderness, Bretman Rock, Dream, Jack Harries, Odd1sOut, PhysicsGirl, and ZHC are among the YouTube creators who will be there.

According to Billboard, YouTube announced the special during the 2021 Summer Television Critics Association press tour in September and said it would be part of its October sustainability-focused programming.

In addition to “Dear Earth,” YouTube Originals will debut “Seat at the Table” on October 25, “Shut it Off ASAP” on October 26, “Brave Mission: Rewild the Planet” on October 27, “Signals” on October 28, “Climate Games” on October 23, and the TED Countdown on October 30.