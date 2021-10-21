Dean McDermott Divorce Rumors Don’t Surprise Tori Spelling’s Friends: Report.

According to a source, Tori Spelling’s friends are not surprised that she and her husband Dean McDermott appear to be on the verge of divorce.

Spelling and McDermott’s marriage has been rumored to be on the rocks for some time. However, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star fanned the rumors earlier this week when she was seen outside a lawyer’s office, looking agitated and flashing a notebook with the words “custody,” “support,” and “assets” scrawled on it.

“No one is a fan of [McDermott],” an unnamed insider told Page Six, adding that Spelling’s pals “are astonished [a divorce]didn’t happen years ago.”

While Spelling’s friends were not surprised that she appeared to be terminating her 15-year marriage to McDermott, they did observe that the actress seemed to have blocked off some people from her network, according to the source.

“She’s snubbed people,” the source claimed. “Her old pals seldom ever speak to her. Before the epidemic, they used to have girls’ nights all the time. They no longer do.” Spelling and McDermott have yet to formally confirm or deny the split rumors, which first surfaced in March when she was photographed without her wedding ring. Fans also noticed that neither Spelling nor McDermott celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in May on Instagram.

In June, the 48-year-old actress disclosed that she and her spouse no longer share a bedroom.

When asked if McDermott was sleeping “in the guest room” on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Spelling said, “He’s in a room.”

Her dog and children, according to the “Messyness” actress, sleep in her bed with her. Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 9, Finn Davey, 8, and Beau Dean, 4, are her and McDermott’s children.

“They all stayed with me since he left – this isn’t nice, you guys – but after he went, he was gone for six months filming in another country,” Spelling said at the time. “As a result, I still have four people in my room who haven’t gone back to their rooms.” McDermott dismissed allegations that they were having marital issues last month.

On the "Feminine Warrior" podcast, he commented, "It's just bizarre that people need to know." "'What is the matter with Tori and Dean? Her ring isn't on her finger.' What makes you think you need to know that? What impact will this have on your day?" He had earlier extolled his wife.