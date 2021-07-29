Deals & Freebies for National Chicken Wing Day 2021: Where Can You Get Free Wings?

Aside from pizza and hamburgers, Americans are known for their fondness for chicken wings. In fact, Americans are so fond of chicken wings that they have a festival dedicated to them.

National Chicken Wing Day is observed on July 29 each year, according to the National Day Calendar. Chicken wings have long been a reliable go-to snack for individuals who want to feel full without having to prepare a full-course meal, whether sweet or sour.

Here’s a list of restaurants offering offers and promotions in honor of National Chicken Wing Day 2021, courtesy of Mashed, Mass Live, and Thrillist.

7-eleven Customers who order five-count, bone-in wings in spicy, regular, or buffalo flavors on the 7-eleven app can get a buy-one-get-one-free bargain. The bargain is even better for 7Rewards members, who can order boneless chicken wing skewers in hot honey, sweet sriracha, or traditional breaded for buy one, get one free.

Brady’s Beef On July 29, Beef ‘O’ Brady, a family sports restaurant, will offer buy-one-get-one bargains on purchases of six and ten boneless wings in honor of National Chicken Wing Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings is a chain of restaurants in Buffalo, New York On July 29, Buffalo Wild Wings is also giving a buy-one-get-one-free bargain on all boneless wings orders. Furthermore, for clients that dine in groups, the business offers a family-sized celebration. Customers can buy a Family XL bundle of 20 standard, 20 boneless, and fries for for $39.99, according to RetailMeNot.

Hooters is taking part. On National Chicken Wing Day, patrons who purchase 10 boneless wings at Hooters will receive 10 free boneless wings. On July 29, the restaurant is offering “All You Can Eat Wings” for only $15.99 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Overwhelmed Wings Over is slicing $5 off every $25 purchase on National Chicken Wing Day. Customers must enter the coupon code WINGDAY21 at checkout, whether ordering online or through the Wings Over app.