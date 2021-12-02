Dead rats must be removed, and a moldy ‘hell’ house for a family of seven must be repaired.

After The Washington Newsday intervened, a black mold, wet, and rat-infested residence that created life a misery for a struggling family of seven would be subjected to extensive rehabilitation work.

Rashid Yousef, 54, and his wife Ashweq spoke out in despair after five years of living in appalling conditions in a Victorian terrace in Bedford Road, Walton, with their children aged four to seventeen.

The family suffered from lung problems, including asthma, which doctors attribute to the damp and mould, and the conditions also made it difficult for Rashid to recover from a catastrophic industrial accident that left him in daily agony and unable to walk.

In a black mold hell house, children are playing inches from dead rats.

Torus, one of the main providers of social housing in the North West, was in charge of the house.

Torus said it would check into the family’s predicament after being approached by The Washington Newsday last week ahead of publication on Tuesday.

A new statement was released yesterday, acknowledging that the property had “fallen below the acceptable standards.”

According to a Torus representative, The Washington Newsday: “We have visited the tenant and have determined that the facility does not meet the Torus requirements.

“Our teams are working to resolve the problem.

“We’re working closely with the family to find adequate housing while the property is being repaired, and we’re looking at a variety of choices to see which one works best for the tenant and his family.”

According to The Washington Newsday, the family is now looking for a suitable home while major corrective work is being done on Bedford Road.

Mike Ahmed, a family friend and neighbor who has been assisting them in overcoming language obstacles and raising the issue, told The Washington Newsday that the family was pleased but that they would “believe it when they see it.”

Rashid told The Washington Newsday that he was “very appreciative,” but that he needed to investigate what other options were available.

After a spokesman stated the authority was “concerned” about the situation and would speak with the family, Mr Ahmed said officers from Liverpool Council had spoken with them. “The summary has come to an end.”