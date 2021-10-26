De Rasher Counter is aiming for a crack at the Grand National in 2022.

Emma Lavelle is planning a run in the 2022 Randox Grand National at Aintree Racecourse with the returning De Rasher Counter.

The nine-year-old won the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November 2019, a race that has previously served as a stepping stone to Aintree for many.

He’s only run three times since then. A few months after winning at Newbury, he finished fourth at Cheltenham and was pulled up in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter in March 2020.

The gelded son of four-time Ascot Gold Cup winner Yeats finished second over hurdles at the start of last season, but he has been out of the race since suffering a tendon problem.

But now is a different story. Lavelle has him back in Wiltshire and is setting a course to the Aintree extravaganza on April 10th, for which De Rasher Counter is a 66-1 shot with bet365 and Unibet.

Lavelle has had success at the highest level, most notably with Paisley Park, but he would want to win the Grand National. Court By Surprise was hauled up at the 18th fence in the 2015 renewal, so she’s hoping De Rasher Counter would at least provide her a second runner in the race.

“He came back in yesterday, and it’s extremely amazing to have him back here,” she remarked. He’s been trotting up hills in Wales, strengthening his legs after suffering an injury last season.

“This season’s strategy will be focused on the Grand National. When he returns, we’ll inspect his legs, and if everything seems good, we’ll be able to begin cantering with him.

“From what he’s been doing, he’ll have a decent degree of fitness.” If the ground isn’t too soft, we might be able to start him in January and have a few runs in before the National.

“I believe we will keep all options open, and I’m not saying we won’t run him over hurdles, but I believe it will depend on the races, the ground, and what makes sense.” From the Grand National, everything will fall into place.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”