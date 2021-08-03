‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ is a documentary on the lives of ordinary people. Eileen Davidson and Other Original Cast Members Join Spinoff

More original cast members of NBC’s long-running soap drama “Days of Our Lives” have joined Peacock’s spinoff.

Deadline exclusively confirmed Monday that Eileen Davidson has joined Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” She played Kristen DiMera on the original sitcom from 1993 until 2017, after which she was replaced by Stacy Haiduk the next year.

Greg Rikaart, Leann Hunley, and Thaao Penghlis have also signed on to the project, according to Entertainment Weekly. Rikaart will reprise his part as Leo Stark, while Hunley and Penghlis will reprise their roles as Anna and André DiMera.

The revelation comes only a week after it was confirmed that Lisa Rinna, star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” will reprise her role as Billie Reed on “Beyond Salem,” two years after she decided to leave the show.

Rinna had already been confirmed to join a star-studded ensemble for the five-episode limited series, which will air exclusively on NBC’s streaming platform.

Deidra Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans), Jackée Harry (Paulina Price), Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), Drake Hogestyn (John Black), James Reynolds (Abe Carver), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Sal Stowers (Lani Price), and Billy Flynn were among the cast members confirmed last week (Chad DiMera).

According to EW, Christie Clark (Carrie Brady), Austin Peck (Austin Reed), Chandler Massey (Will Horton), and Zachary Atticus Tinker as Sonny have joined the project’s cast this week.

“Over the course of a long weekend, John and Marlena visit Zurich, Ben and Ciara vacation in New Orleans, Chad visits old acquaintances in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli visit Miami. They’re all caught up in a mystery involving stolen diamonds that, in the wrong hands, may spell disaster for Salem. The official description of “Beyond Salem” states, “It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she spans the globe in search of this hidden treasure.”

The project will be executive produced by Ken Corday and Albert Alarr of “Days of Our Lives,” with Ron Carlivati penning the script.

The much-anticipated spinoff’s release date has yet to be revealed.