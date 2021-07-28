Days before Will Campbell’s split, Lindsie Chrisley allegedly threw a drink at a friend of her brother.

Chase’s pal Austin Duriez reported the “Chrisley Knows Best” star for reportedly throwing a drink at him at a pub for a “unexplained reason.” He had no idea why she did it, so he summoned a bouncer to have her removed from the premises.

In a video acquired by TMZ, Duriez added, “Her brother is one of my best buddies, and I don’t even know her that well.” “Every time I run into her, she freaks out. It has nothing to do with me; it has to do with her family.”

Chrisley, he continued, is the Chrisley family’s “outcast.” Duriez continued, “She despises her brother, therefore my association with him is prompting her to strike out at me.”

Meanwhile, Chrisley’s attorney told TMZ that she “may have gestured at Austin as if to throw the drink,” adding that any liquid that did drop on him was “a tiny quantity.” Duriez was accused of “accosting” Chrisley by her legal counsel, who said that “one of [her]companions had to throw him off her.”

According to Page Six, her lawyer, Musa Ghanayem, also stated that Duriez was the one who was kicked out of the bar. Ghanayem was contacted for comment by the outlet, but no response was received right away.

Chrisley, meanwhile, revealed her split from Will Campbell on Instagram on Tuesday. She posted a selfie of herself and her son, Jackson, on Instagram, announcing that she and Campbell had “mutually chosen” to dissolve their 9-year marriage.

Chrisley wrote, “While one door closes, another opens.” “It is with great sadness that Will and I have mutually chosen to break our marriage after 9 years of marriage. We have the utmost regard and affection for one another, and we’re glad for the time we’ve had together. We’ll continue to be friends and dedicated parents to our son, whom we both adore.”

She continued, “With the relocation this week, I’m focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh place.” She also asked her followers to respect their privacy as they struggle through this difficult time for their family.

Following her tweet, Chrisley received a lot of love and support from her fans.

“Love to you, Lindsie!” Jade Roper Tolbert added her two cents.

Motherhood Understood wrote, “Sending so much love.”

Kati Morton wrote, "Sending you more love."