Days before Christmas, a ‘kind lad’ was stabbed to death.

A “beautiful youngster” who was stabbed to death only days before Christmas has received tributes.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, December 19, police and paramedics were dispatched to Princess Drive in response to reports of a man being stabbed in the chest.

He was carried by ambulance to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not yet confirmed the man’s age.

On Sunday, detectives cordoned off Princess Drive and Aspes Road as part of a murder investigation.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and authorities are eager to speak with anyone who might help them with their inquiries.

On Sunday, the news stunned and upset many people, and several rushed to social media to express their condolences to the man’s family.

Tracy Perry, who left a remark on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page, said: “What a tragedy. This must come to an end. His family is impoverished.” Loraine Deakin expressed her thoughts as follows: “I’m speechless; he’s such a wonderful young man. Respectfully, mate.” “Thoughts go out to his family, especially his mother,” Celine Sutter said. Gemma Roberts expressed her thoughts as follows: “I’m still reeling from today’s news. It must be heartbreaking for his partner and children. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx” “So sad RIP xx,” Marg Welsh said. “This is horrible,” Moira Berry remarked. “Why do individuals feel the need to use weapons?” Earlier today, forensics officials were seen searching for evidence behind a house on Princess Drive.

“An investigation is now underway, which we are in the very early stages of,” Detective Superintendent Stephen Reardon said. “However, it is critical that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries gets in touch.”

“This was a horrible accident in which a man tragically died.” Please notify authorities immediately if you reside in the vicinity and witnessed the event or spotted any unusual behavior on Princess Drive this morning. Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant, could be crucial to our research.” Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101, referencing log 293 from December 19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.