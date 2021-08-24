Days after learning of her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner posts a steamy bikini photo.

Kylie Jenner posted a swimsuit selfie to social media just days after it was announced by various outlets that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a photo of herself wearing a yellow and orange monokini from her new swimsuit collection on Instagram on Monday.

In the caption, she didn’t mention the pregnancy news, instead directing viewers to “KylieJenner.com” for more information on Kylie Swim.

Jenner also used her Instagram Stories to offer more behind-the-scenes photographs from the commercial session.

Several followers were ecstatic about her bikini collection, exclaiming, “That color combo!!!” Johnny Cyrus made a remark. Raven Tracy commented, “I for one CAN NOT WAITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT

Others, on the other hand, were more concerned with Jenner’s statement that she was giving her daughter Stormi a sister.

“Are you pregnant?” questioned one user.

“Miss girl, you have to confirm or deny as quickly as possible, we’re all waiting,” one person said in response to her post.

Several sites, including E! News and People, announced on Friday that Kylie Cosmetics creator Kris Jenner is expecting her second child with Scott.

Jenner also has an on-again, off-again relationship with her 30-year-old partner.

When she was pregnant with her firstborn, she never announced she was expecting and was rarely seen in public.

Neither Jenner nor the rapper have commented on the news, like they did with her first pregnancy. Because there was no date on when she shot the campaign, the photo she recently published on Instagram could have been taken before she became pregnant.

Jenner already has a baby bulge, according to an unnamed source who spoke to People lately. “Kylie is about to give birth in a few months. Her baby bump is adorable. “She is ecstatic,” the person stated.

An unidentified insider informed Us Weekly that the “Life of Kylie” star “had been trying to become pregnant for almost two years,” adding, “She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

Jenner has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private,” according to a People insider, and has only spent time with her family and close friends.

Jenner’s family, meanwhile, is as ecstatic as she is about the impending arrival of her child. In fact, they’re assisting her in preparing for the birth of her second child. According to E! News, Stormi is also aware that she will soon have a sibling and is “so eager” to be a big sister.

"Everyone in the family is ecstatic, and they're all assisting Kylie with her preparations. She is mainly set and makes extensive use of.