Days after filing for divorce, Faith Evans and Stevie J go to the beach together.

By going to the beach together just days after filing for divorce, Stevie J and Faith Evans have fueled reconciliation speculations. Evans shared numerous videos of their vacation on Instagram on Sunday, showing the duo doing hand flips in the sand on a beach in Malibu.

Evans was seen clapping her hands and cheering for her husband on the beach in one of the clips.

Before tagging Stevie, she wrote in the caption, “Get us free, burh!”

Friends and admirers have had different reactions to the post, with some praising the couple on their reunification and others accusing them of putting on a show.

“Faith said he’s my man, and I’m going to stick right beside him,” one fan added.

“That is how you put an end to a rumor. People simply need to stay in their own lanes “another enthusiast commented.

“What happened to divorce petitions? I enjoy that you’re all still friends, at the very least “Added another supporter.

Another commented, “They’re putting on a show,” before adding a sad face emoji.

Evans’ tweet came just days after news of their breakup made headlines. The Grammy-winning song producer filed a divorce case against Evans at a Los Angeles County Superior Court on Nov. 8, according to court documents acquired by Entertainment Tonight.

Stevie seemed to hint at a huge change in his life before filing for divorce, tweeting, “Next chapter.”

Evans, on the other hand, posted a poignant birthday tribute to himself less than a week before the news of the filing broke.

The pair married in their hotel room in Las Vegas in July 2018. The R&B singer and the former reality TV star gushed over each other on Twitter after word of their clandestine wedding broke, surprise their family, friends, and fans.

“We just said after saying we were probably going to be married a few times, we just did it because we were in Vegas and we just said, ‘Let’s just do it,” Evans said in an interview after their wedding.

After being friends for more than 20 years, the two began dating in 2016. Evans was married to The Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 until his death in 1997 before marrying Stevie.